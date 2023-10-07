Woman found dead inside Chisago County home, 39-year-old man arrested

FISH LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting death of a woman inside a Chisago County home Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on the 42000 block of Elmcrest Avenue in Fish Lake Township around noon.

As deputies approached the home, they reported hearing what they believed to be gunfire coming from inside the residence.

Authorities advised the public to avoid the area and blocked it off for hours during the incident.

The Chisago County SWAT Team, Chisago County Sheriff's Investigations Unit and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to the scene.

A deceased woman was found inside the residence, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The woman's identity will be released pending completion of family notifications.

Deputies arrested a 39-year-old man over four hours after initially responding to the scene. WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.