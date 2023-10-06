Tubman Center raising awareness, funds during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Tubman Center looking to raise $8 million for building to help domestic violence survivors

Tubman Center looking to raise $8 million for building to help domestic violence survivors

Tubman Center looking to raise $8 million for building to help domestic violence survivors

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- October marks Domestic Violence Awareness month, and advocates in the Twin Cities are emphasizing the urgency of the issue.

At the Tubman Center, named after Harriet Tubman, CEO Jen Polzin says domestic violence continues to be prevalent across the state.

"We all know someone who is affected by these issues," Polzin said. "It's 1 in 3 women, it's at least 1 in 6 men."

Polzin says at the Tubman Center's east location, the organization serves 90 people at a time with shelter services – even more in a transitional youth program. Since Tubman moved into the building just over a decade ago, they've helped tens of thousands through shelter services.

MORE NEWS: 13-year-old uses art to pay it forward to Make-A-Wish

"It's more than just a place to lay your head," Polzin said. "Shelter is a space by which we can provide all of the other support services and help people connect to longer term housing."

Polzin says in 2023, 24 people have been killed in domestic violence situations across the state. That matches the total set in 2022 – and the year isn't over.

"We need the entire community to come together and be part of the solution," Polzin said.

Currently, Tubman is looking to raise over $8 million in the Great Dreams campaign. The campaign, which will run over the course of three years, looks to offer capital improvements at Tubman's east location in Maplewood, while expanding services the organization is able to offer.

Survivor and advocate Raye Black says the changes could help even more people experiencing a domestic violence situation.

"I'm able to see the work that we do every day, on a daily basis. I'm with individuals, having conversations with individuals, and able to see what's done with money that's donated to Tubman," she said.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a domestic violence situation, you can contact Tubman Center through its 24-hour response line. The number is 612-825-0000.