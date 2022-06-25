Watch CBS News
Woman flees on foot, arrested after reports of shooting near Loring Park

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in custody following a shooting early Saturday morning in Minneapolis' Loring Park neighborhood.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department say they responded to reports of gunfire around 2:36 a.m on 15th Street West. Upon arriving on the scene, officers searched for and located the woman matching the description they were given sitting in a vehicle.

The 31-year-old woman ran from the officers on foot before they caught and arrested her. A gun was recovered.

Preliminary information suggests a verbal argument between several people escalated to gunfire. No injuries were reported

MPD is investigating.

