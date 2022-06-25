Watch CBS News
Man critically wounded after shooting in downtown Minneapolis parking ramp

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis left a man critically wounded. 

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. on the 24 block of 8th Street South. Responding officers found a 27-year-old man lying outside a vehicle in a parking ramp.

Emergency crews brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Authorities described his injuries as "potentially life-threatening." 

The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made. 

The early morning shooting comes hours after another shooting on the north side left a 19-year-old dead. No one has yet been arrested in that shooting, which marked the 43rd homicide in the city this year. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 25, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

