Man critically wounded after shooting in downtown Minneapolis parking ramp

MINNEAPOLIS -- A shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis left a man critically wounded.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. on the 24 block of 8th Street South. Responding officers found a 27-year-old man lying outside a vehicle in a parking ramp.

Emergency crews brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Authorities described his injuries as "potentially life-threatening."

The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.

The early morning shooting comes hours after another shooting on the north side left a 19-year-old dead. No one has yet been arrested in that shooting, which marked the 43rd homicide in the city this year.