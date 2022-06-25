19-year-old man shot, killed in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating another deadly shooting in Minneapolis.

The shooting happened around midnight, just off Lowry Avenue North.

A 19-year-old man was found shot behind a home and rushed to the hospital, but he didn't survive.

Police combed the area for witnesses and evidence, but nobody has been arrested.

The man's death marks the 43rd homicide in the city this year. He has not been identified, pending an investigation by the medical examiner's office.