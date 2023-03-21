Wolves reportedly optimistic Towns, Edwards could play Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves may get their two biggest stars back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday, according to one NBA insider.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports "there is optimism" that both Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards could return in time for Wednesday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

There is optimism that Minnesota Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards (ankle) could return as soon as Wednesday vs. Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Towns, sidelined since Nov. 28 with Grade 3 calf strain, is on the cusp of a major return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 21, 2023

Edwards has missed only two games so far after leaving Friday night's tilt against the Chicago Bulls with a sprained ankle. The Wolves split those games, losing to the Toronto Raptors but beating the New York Knicks, despite a 57-point effort from Julius Randle.

Towns, on the other hand, hasn't played since Nov. 28, when he had to be helped off the court in the third quarter of a game against the Washington Wizards. He suffered a calf strain, the team said.

The Wolves initially announced he would miss "several weeks." Last week -- about three-and-a-half months since the injury -- the team said he was "continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program" and "is expected to return in the coming weeks."

Before his injury, KAT was averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 assists and 8.2 rebounds a game. Anthony Edwards, meanwhile, continues an All-Star season in which he's averaging 24.7 points, 4.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds a game.

The pair's potential return comes at a crucial time for the Wolves, who are in the heat of the playoff race. They currently hold the 8th seed, but with just nine regular season games remaining, they could fall to the play-in tournament or climb higher in the seedings.