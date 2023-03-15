Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns nears return after calf strain

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Wednesday that Karl-Anthony Towns will return to the court soon.

A calf injury sidelined Towns back in November when he had to be helped off the court in the third quarter of a game against the Washington Wizards.

The Timberwolves say Towns has made substantial progress in his rehabilitation program and has been participating in basketball activities and will return in the coming weeks.

In 21 games this season, Towns is averaging 20.8 points on 50.5% shooting, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Minnesota's next game is at home against Boston on Wednesday night.