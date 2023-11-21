Wolves' Jaden McDaniels to miss multiple weeks after ankle sprain

MINNEAPOLIS — Timberwolves' forward Jaden McDaniels will be out of the lineup for two to three weeks after he sprained his right ankle in their win over the New York Knicks Monday, the team said.

McDaniels had an MRI at the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday.

The injury comes when the Timberwolves sit atop the NBA's Western Conference standings. They are tied for the second best winning percentage in the league, and have won 10 of their 13 games.

McDaniels has played in 11 games thus far. He is averaging 10 points and three rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves have won all six of their home games, tying a franchise record to start a season.

The team has also won nine of their last 10 games. Amid that stretch, they won seven consecutive, the franchise's longest win streak since 2004.

The Timberwolves host the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night at 7 p.m.