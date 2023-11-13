Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards named Western Conference Player of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has earned his first Player of the Week honor.

On Monday, the team announced Edwards was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for his performance between last Monday and Sunday. In that timespan, he averaged 31.3 points per game on 47.4% shooting, including 84.8% from the free throw line.

Edwards also averaged 6.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and two steals per game.

Edwards ranks 10th in the NBA in scoring with 28.4 points per game this season. His 256 points so far this season is also the most by a Wolves player through the first nine games of a season.

The team has won four straight games throughout his performance.

Edwards is the ninth player in Wolves' history to earn the weekly award.

The Timberwolves will take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night for the NBA In-Season Tournament. The game will be held at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.