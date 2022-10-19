Wisconsin's Trollhaugen ski resort opens Wednesday

DRESSER, Wis. -- After two Minnesota ski hills started their seasons on Tuesday, Wisconsin's Trollhaugen announced it, too, will open its slopes.

The Dresser, Wisconsin, ski resort said its Wednesday opening marks the first chairlift opening in North America this year.

WHO WANTS FIRST CHAIR‼️We will be OPEN TODAY for some preseason playtime. Bust out those skis & snowboards, and enjoy... Posted by Trollhaugen Troll on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

"A mid October opening is not out of the ordinary, but to be able to produce such high quality snow this early is something that can't be passed up," the resort said in its announcement.

Trollhaugen will open two run at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The resort has been making snow for three nights to prepare.