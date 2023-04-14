Watch CBS News
Wisconsin officials warn of extreme fire danger in western, central parts of state

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials in Wisconsin say there's an "extreme" risk for fire in the western and central parts of the state and have issued a Red Flag warning for several counties. 

It's the third day in a stretch of warm days with low humidity and gusty winds, which makes the fire risk even more extreme. 

The Red Flag Warning was issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Portage, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties. It goes into effect at 11 a.m. on Friday and expires at 8 p.m.

Other counties in central and southern Wisconsin are still under fire danger, and officials are encouraging the public to be careful of campfires, outdoor grills, smoking, and small engines that have the potential to throw a spark.

wisburn-4-14-2023-original.png
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is also prohibiting burning with DNR-issued permits. 

RELATED: What is a red flag warning and what areas are at risk?

Last week, the DNR responded to nearly 100 wildfires which burned more than 3,000 acres. The Jack Pine Fire burned an estimated 100 acres and is currently contained, while officials work to also manage a 2,900-acre Arcadia Fire.

