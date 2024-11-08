Western Wisconsin bus driver arrested for driving under the influence, school says

5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Duluth, and more headlines

AMERY, Wis. — A school bus driver in western Wisconsin was arrested after allegedly driving a bus under the influence with children onboard.

According to the School District of Amery, a Polk County sheriff's deputy contacted the school the morning of Friday, Nov. 1 and requested the driver immediately return to the bus garage. At the time, five children were on the bus.

The driver was arrested after returning to the garage, according to the school district, and another driver finished the bus route.

The school district says the driver has been terminated.

The families of the children on the bus were notified of the incident by the sheriff's department and the district administrator. Parents assigned to the bus route were also notified.

Amery is just over an hour northwest of Minneapolis.