Wintery mix causes crashes and spinouts across the state

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday's winter weather caused several crashes and spinouts throughout the state, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, there was a fatal crash in Inver Grove Heights. State patrol says that the driver of a pickup lost control at the top of a ramp. That caused the driver to cross over into the northbound lanes and collide with a Mazda.

The driver of the pickup, a 74-year-old man from Inver Grove Heights died in the accident. The driver and five passengers of the Mazda did not have any injuries, according to state patrol.

Across the state, between Midnight and 6 p.m. there were 183 crashes, 18 with injuries, 5 spin outs and 4 jackknifed semis.

During winter months, it's always best to be prepared with a winter emergency kit. A full list can be found here.