Drive smarter and safer this winter with these defensive techniques

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Just about every time it snows, even just a dusting, Minnesota sees hundreds and sometimes thousands of crashes on the roads. 

Wintery conditions caused more than 140 crashes and more than 70 spinous across the state from the snow that fell Jan. 8-9. 

Light frost on Dec. 29, 2023, resulted in more than 100 crashes in the first half of the day.  

Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount holds defensive driving classes all year round on the school's 2.8-mile defensive driving course.

The classes offer drivers an opportunity to learn how their vehicle operates and practice the best maneuvers to avoid getting into a crash.

The classes are open to the public with the next class coming up Feb. 10. Registration is currently open.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 9:25 AM CST

