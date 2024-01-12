Drive smarter and safer this winter with these defensive techniques

Now's the time to learn defensive winter driving skills

Now's the time to learn defensive winter driving skills

Now's the time to learn defensive winter driving skills

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Just about every time it snows, even just a dusting, Minnesota sees hundreds and sometimes thousands of crashes on the roads.

Wintery conditions caused more than 140 crashes and more than 70 spinous across the state from the snow that fell Jan. 8-9.

RELATED: Winter storm alerts for snow and wind, with brutally cold weekend ahead



Light frost on Dec. 29, 2023, resulted in more than 100 crashes in the first half of the day.

Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount holds defensive driving classes all year round on the school's 2.8-mile defensive driving course.

The classes offer drivers an opportunity to learn how their vehicle operates and practice the best maneuvers to avoid getting into a crash.

RELATED: MnDOT prepared to help Minnesotans get out and about during snowstorm

The classes are open to the public with the next class coming up Feb. 10. Registration is currently open.

School Closings & Snow Emergency Information