Death of Willmar man tased during eviction ruled a homicide

WILLMAR, Minn. — The cause of death has been released for the man who died after being tased by police during an attempted eviction in Willmar earlier this year.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office announced Wednesday that Michael Yanacheak's cause of death was blunt force injuries of the head as a result of being tased. His manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The 75-year-old was hospitalized after Kandiyohi County deputy Riley Kampsen shocked him with a stun gun. He died days later.

Kampsen, one other deputy and two Willmar police officers went to Yanacheak's apartment on Jan. 29 to evict him based on a court order, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He didn't respond when authorities asked him to open the door, and after an hour, the apartment manager pried the door open.

MORE NEWS: Mall of America starts using K-9s to sniff for guns

Yanacheak allegedly approached law enforcement with a kitchen knife. That's when Kampsen used his Taser. The officers "provided medical care at the scene" until Yanacheak was taken to a hospital, the BCA said.

Kampsen has five years of law enforcement experience.

No charges have been filed in relation to Yanacheak's death. The BCA is investigating.