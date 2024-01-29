BCA investigating after deputy tased man during attempted eviction in Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a Kandiyohi County deputy tased a man Monday morning during an attempted eviction.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Willmar Police Department and Kandiyohi County Social Services went to a Willmar residence for "a civil matter pursuant to a court order" at 10:25 a.m., according to a press release.

MORE NEWS: Policy change, accountability needed at Minneapolis Police Department, engagement sessions find

A man involved in the matter allegedly brandished a weapon so a deputy deployed their Taser, which hit the man.

The sheriff's office says responders immediately administered live-saving measures and an ambulance transported the man to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.