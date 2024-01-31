Man deputy tased in Willmar has died, BCA says; both parties identified

WILLMAR, Minn. — A man whom a deputy tased during an attempted eviction in Willmar Monday has died, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Michael Yanacheak's cause of death has not yet been determined, the BCA said. The 75-year-old was hospitalized after Kandiyohi County deputy Riley Kampsen shocked him with a stun gun.

Kampsen, one other deputy and two Willmar police officers went to Yanacheak's apartment Monday to evict him based on a court order, the BCA said. He didn't respond when authorities asked him to open the door, and after an hour, the apartment manager pried the door open.

The officers found Yanacheak in a bedroom, and he approached them with a kitchen knife, according to the BCA. That's when Kampsen used his Taser.

The officers "provided medical care at the scene" until Yanacheak was taken to a hospital, the BCA said.

The BCA is still investigating. Kampsen and the Willmar officers were wearing body cameras, the agency said.

Kampsen has five years of law enforcement experience.