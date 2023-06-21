Wildfire in BWCAW is now 100% contained, closures reduced

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST, Minn. -- A week after it was first detected, a wildfire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is 100% contained, officials said.

The fire was first detected June 13 between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake. Because of the complete containment, the U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday it is reducing the closed portion of the BWCAW to about 1,000 acres.

Starting Thursday, public entry will only be prohibited at the follow lakes and portages:

Annie Lake

Kingfisher Lake

Ogishkemuncie Lake

Skindance Lake

Spice Lake

Tickle Lake

Jasper Lake to Kingfisher

Kingfisher Lake to Ogishkemuncie Lake

Ogishkemuncie Lake to Holt Lake, Skindance Lake, Spice Lake, Annie Lake and Mueller Lake

Annie Lake to Jenny Lake

"Fire activity is smoldering in mixed timber and brush," the forest service said Wednesday. "Fire crews continue to patrol the fire and mop up any remaining hot spots on the fire."

Officials have said the fire was caused by human actions, but the specific catalyst is still being investigated.

Emergency fire restrictions remain in place in the Superior National Forest.