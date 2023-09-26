The Wildcat Sanctuary helps rescue 24 Asian leopard cats, takes in 8 of them

SANDSTONE, Minn. — The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone will take in eight new Asian leopard cats, after they were found living in "deplorable conditions" in Texas.

The owner of the cats died, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture contacted the Wildcat Sanctuary asking if the staff could help with their care and relocation.

The sanctuary helped rescue 24 cats total, including three kittens and one with a leg amputation. Other cats were transferred to sanctuaries in Oregon and South Carolina.

"Our sanctuary is at capacity. Stricter laws and education are desperately needed to end the small cat trade," said Tammy Thies, founder of The Wildcat Sanctuary.

Asian leopard cats are a small wild cat native to South, Southeast, and East Asia.