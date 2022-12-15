Wild honor Charlie Boike, teen hockey player killed in crash near St. Cloud

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild offered a tribute to a teen hockey player who died in a crash near St. Cloud last weekend.

Charlie Boike was killed when his car went off a slick road in St. Augusta Saturday night. Boike was a junior at St. Cloud Tech High School and a member of the St. Cloud Crush Hockey Team.

Charlie Boike Boike Family

Before Wednesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings, the Wild staged an homage to Boike, leaving sticks out in the locker room for him, his family and his hockey community.

The Wild won the game, 4-1.

Boike's family said tributes to him have occurred across the country.

"We've had people from New York to California putting out sticks for Charlie, which, you know, is greatly appreciated," Charlie's brother Drew Boike said. "I don't know why it had to be him."

Visitations for Charlie Boike will take place Friday and Saturday in St. Cloud, with a celebration of life to follow on Saturday.