"Hug your children tight": Family grieves loss of Charlie Boike, 17, after crash near St. Cloud

ST. AUGUSTA, Minn. – Hug your children tight. That's the message from a grieving mother who lost her 17-year-old son Saturday night.

Charlie Boike was killed when his car went off a slick road in St. Augusta, just south of St. Cloud. The hockey player is being honored across the country.

Drew Boike is Charlie's older brother.

"My first word is this has got to be a joke, you know. It can't be real, it's just got to be a bad dream,'" said Drew. "I just wish he was here."

It's a loss that has rocked people coast to coast.

"We've had people from New York to California putting out sticks for Charlie, which, you know, is greatly appreciated," Drew said. "I don't know why it had to be him."

Charlie Boike Boike Family

While hockey was a constant in his life, there was so much more. His mother says he was a huge giver. He already had his closet stocked with wrapped presents for family and friends. He thoughtfully planned an anniversary tribute video for his parents. He was also a standout student, and was just inducted into the National Honor Society – one of many things his older brother is so very proud of.

"He'd light up a room, and, you know, the guys on the team loved him," he said.

A lot of people love Charlie Boike, and will for many seasons to come.

"He will always be with me looking over me," Drew said. "I just never thought this day would come."

As a symbol to what a giver he was, Charlie has donated his organs. His family says that's a statement to who he was.

The hope is to have Charlie's memorial on Dec. 17, which was the number on his jersey.