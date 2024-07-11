When is the best time to work out?

What is the best time of day to exercise?

MINNEAPOLIS — Do you like to work out in the morning or evening, or perhaps in the middle of the day?

It's an age-old question that's been studied for years: When is the best time to exercise? Good Question.

Rise and shine means workout time for many at Life Time in Minneapolis.

"I think there's a lot of individuality to that," personal training leader Zack Quaderer said when asked if morning workouts are better. "One, when you feel the best. Two, when you can do it consistently and then what works with your life and your schedule."

While there's no scientific consensus on the best time to exercise, some studies have shown morning workouts can help you get better sleep, promote weight loss and improve concentration during the day. It's also been associated with a lower risk of heart disease and stroke, particularly in women.

But not everyone is an early bird.

"Usually around noon is my sweet spot," said Doyle Holden of Eden Prairie.

Mid-day workouts can have perks too — some studies show our blood sugar is up after eating, as well as our body temperatures, making it a good time for athletic performance.

"It's really nice because we tend to hit that afternoon slump right after lunch, so getting in a workout around that time can kind of revitalize you to get through the rest of your day," Quaderer said.

What about evening workouts?

"I would say the biggest drawback is if it's going to effect your sleep," Quaderer said.

For those working out in the evening, Quaderer recommends avoiding pre-workout caffeine and leaving a two-hour window to wind down before going to sleep.

"You may see a little bit of a dip in your performance just because you've already had your entire day in front of you," Quaderer said.

But even with all the conflicting research, the true consensus is that the best time to work out is when it's best for you.

"What I always recommend is give yourself a little grace, what works with your current lifestyle and don't try to force fit yourself into what you think is the most ideal situation, find the solution for you," Quaderer said.

Results from a CDC survey showed Minnesota is the eighth-most active state. Colorado is ranked number one.