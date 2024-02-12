What's on the agenda for 2024 Minnesota legislative session?

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Lawmakers will be back in St. Paul Monday afternoon for the start of the 2024 legislative session.

This marks year two of the DFL's hold on the trifecta of state government.

Like always, there's a lot on the agenda, but leaders say to expect a scaled back priority list this session.

Last year, lawmakers passed a $72 billion state budget that funds the state government and its programs for two years. Some significant policies made it over the finish line, too, from legalizing marijuana to boosted abortion protection to free breakfast and lunch for all kids in school.

This year, leaders say they're focusing on passing a bonding package to fund infrastructure projects and to make tweaks to legislation passed last year, like the law legalizing marijuana and changes to how school resource officers can respond to incidents in the classroom.

"There is a lot of unfinished business that was sitting out there that we were able to accomplish in 2023. I think that the list of things that's still left to be done is pretty short," House Speaker Melissa Hortman said.

"Minnesota doesn't have a revenue problem. We have high taxes. Minnesota has a spending problem. And House republicans are willing to stand up and say no new spending," House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth said.

Gov. Tim Walz said he thinks it will be a "pretty low key session."

"I think there'll be some cleanup bills that we want to see done. We've got a fix we need to make to standard deduction for next year's taxes to make sure we get that cleared up. And a lot of good work being done around this school resource officer thing," Walz said. "So I think for us it's going to be just mostly focused on bonding and then cleaning up some of the things that need to be fixed."

This is also an election year in which Minnesota House seats are on the ballot. Republicans are hoping to take back control of the House to restore balance at the Capitol.

The House and Senate gavel in at noon.