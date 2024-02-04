Ahead of legislative session, Minnesota Republicans planning on winning House this fall

MINNEAPOLIS — The 2024 Minnesota legislative session starts a week from Monday.

The DFL trifecta is still in place, with Minnesota Democrats in control of the House, Senate and the Governor's Office.

With Democrats in control once again in St. Paul, Gov. Tim Walz says he expects this coming legislative session to be "low-key." The big headline grabber is expected to be a sports betting bill, which does have support from both parties.

For the DFL, the 2023 legislative session was anything but low-key, with a wave of progressive bills passed. Cannabis was legalized, abortion access became state law, gun control measures, including expanded background checks and a red flag law, were passed. So was paid family leave, free meals for all K-12 students, felon voting rights and driver's licenses for the undocumented.

For Republicans, it was a session of frustration. But they are hoping to turn that around by winning the Minnesota House this November. All of the 134 House seats are up for election. Right now, Democrats have a six-seat majority. Republicans have raised $1.17 million, a GOP record, for House elections. Republicans believe the tidal wave of legislation passed last session will be a turnoff for voters who will vote for GOP House candidates.

The Minnesota House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.

"I really think we will be able to win back the House," she said. "As Minnesotans watched what was done over the last session, but this fall, as I have been across the state and into the winter, people have said, 'Well wait, where is my surplus? How did that happen? Where are those checks back?' Minnesotans are just finding out now the financial implications in a negative way what's going to happen."

While Republicans are boasting about raising $1.17 million, Democrats raised almost nine times that: $9.5 million. The DFL believes the 2023 legislative session will be seen as a triumph by voters and they will be able to hold onto their Minnesota House majority.

The Minnesota Senate is not up for election until 2026, meaning a Republican takeover of the House would mean a return to a divided state government.

