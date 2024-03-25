What to do if you lose control on an icy road

How to avoid crashing in icy, snowy conditions

How to avoid crashing in icy, snowy conditions

How to avoid crashing in icy, snowy conditions

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Even the most experienced drivers need a refresher sometimes as Minnesota weather continues to challenge motorists.

Pete Dahl, a driving instructor at the driving track at Dakota County Technical College teaches a variety of courses including skills for defensive driving.

When rain, snow and ice impact the roads, he says the most important thing for drivers to do is to slow down.

"If you feel the car lifting, starting to move, off the accelerator, let the wheel straighten out and let the car settle back down and get your grip again," he said.

Overcorrecting could lead to spinouts. Since the recent spring storm began on Sunday, the Minnesota State Patrol has reported about 900 crashes statewide. It's a number that's expected to grow during Tuesday morning's commute.

RELATED: How much snow did Minnesota get during spring storm? Totals for Minneapolis, across the state

"You don't want cruise control," Dahl said.

During bad weather, he suggests avoiding changing lanes, leaving extra room, and looking for escape "outs" should you lose control.

"Where the eyes go, the hands follow, so if you're looking at the shoulder to avoid the shoulder you're going to drift on the shoulder," he said.

If you lose control, he said to take your foot off the accelerator, try to keep the car straight and make minor adjustments on the wheel. Braking hard could make matters worse.

MnDOT crews are working throughout the storm to treat roads when possible. Ramps, bridges and overpasses tend to ice up first.