Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather

Mississippi River expected to crest in Twin Cities this week, parts of Harriet Island underwater

By Beret Leone

/ CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities dealing with the impacts of flooding along Minnesota, Mississippi rivers
Twin Cities dealing with the impacts of flooding along Minnesota, Mississippi rivers 02:03

MINNEAPOLIS — Floodwaters are still impacting many parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest this weekend, sending the river into a major flood stage. Currently, St. Paul is in a moderate flooding stage with water sitting at about 16.5 feet. It is expected to reach 20.7 feet by Saturday. 

Flooding along the Minnesota River is also a concern. Three rides at Valleyfair have been closed for the rest of the week due to high water levels. The Minnesota River is also expected to crest later this week. 

12p-vo-metro-rising-wat-wcco5nhn-00-00-1301.jpg
WCCO

In St. Paul, the Mississippi River continues to creep up onto Harriet Island. 

Public works and St. Paul emergency management have been busy boarding up Harriet Island Pavilion, closing trail heads, roads and more. 

"I'm just trying to walk down here and realizing that isn't exactly an option" said St. Paul resident Christopher Porkosh.  

Beret Leone
web-beret-leone.jpg

Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 - and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 12:49 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.