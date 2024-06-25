Mississippi River expected to crest in Twin Cities this week, parts of Harriet Island underwater

Twin Cities dealing with the impacts of flooding along Minnesota, Mississippi rivers

MINNEAPOLIS — Floodwaters are still impacting many parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest this weekend, sending the river into a major flood stage. Currently, St. Paul is in a moderate flooding stage with water sitting at about 16.5 feet. It is expected to reach 20.7 feet by Saturday.

Flooding along the Minnesota River is also a concern. Three rides at Valleyfair have been closed for the rest of the week due to high water levels. The Minnesota River is also expected to crest later this week.

In St. Paul, the Mississippi River continues to creep up onto Harriet Island.

Public works and St. Paul emergency management have been busy boarding up Harriet Island Pavilion, closing trail heads, roads and more.

"I'm just trying to walk down here and realizing that isn't exactly an option" said St. Paul resident Christopher Porkosh.