Lawmakers reach deal on rebate checks for Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Rebate checks are becoming a reality for some Minnesota residents.

Overnight, lawmakers agreed on a tax deal to send a one-time rebate check back to most Minnesotans, but it won't be as much as what was initially proposed.

The deal includes $260 for single filers and $520 for married couples, with an extra $260 for each dependent. That means Minnesotans could receive a maximum of $1,300 in a one-time payout.

This is far less than what Gov. Tim Walz initally proposed. Last winter he was hoping to give most Minnesota families up to $2,600.

The checks will be based on income, and WCCO is still working to learn the final income threshold. In the initial proposals in the House and Senate, income limits were set at under $75,000 for single filers and $150,000 for married couples.

The new bill language is not yet drafted, but more details are expected Thursday.

Lawmakers also agreed to tax cuts on social security.