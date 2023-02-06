Watch CBS News
Report: Vikings hire Brian Flores as new defensive coordinator

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Vikings have found their new defensive coordinator.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Brian Flores is accepting the team's defensive coordinator job.  

Brian Flores Keith Srakocic / AP

The Vikings fired former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell just four days after losing to the Giants in the playoffs last month.

Flores was the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and spent last season with the Steelers.

