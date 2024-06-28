Mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another batch of mosquitoes containing the West Nile virus was found in Illinois, this time in Lincolnwood.

This week, the North Shore Mosquito Abatement District found the first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in their traps.

One batch of mosquitoes was collected on June 24 and tested positive for the virus in a lab on June 27.

The findings come a week after batches in Chicago, Highland Park, and Skokie were found to carry the virus. Positive mosquitoes have also been found in traps in Evanston and Northfield.

West Nile is transmitted through the bite of a Culex mosquito, or house mosquito, that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Some of the common symptoms of the virus include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. Symptoms can last from a few days up to a few weeks. Though most will not show symptoms, in rare cases, the virus can lead to severe illness, including meningitis, encephalitis, or even death. People older than 60 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.

The district says while the risk of being infected is low at this time, it recommends residents take measures to minimize mosquito bites, including using insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and avoiding peak mosquito feeding times during the hours, typically around dawn and dusk.

People are also advised to examine their property and eliminate items that can hold water. This includes small items that

can be easily missed.

The district issued a reminder that if it can hold water, it can breed mosquitoes.

