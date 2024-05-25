Watch CBS News
Mostly dry holiday weekend, with some chances for scattered showers

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday and Sunday will stay mostly dry, though there are chances for scattered showers for parts of the state.

The holiday weekend started out clear and cool, with temps in the 40s on Saturday morning. The rain chances through Tuesday are non-zero, but there's enough dry time in between to enjoy the outdoors.

High temps on Saturday will reach into the 70s. There's the possibility of some rain moving through in central Minnesota.

There's a better chance for rain on Sunday morning, especially across southern Minnesota. A few more widespread showers are expected Monday, though it will continue to be light and spotty.

Sunday and Monday will be cool, with temps in the upper 60s.

However, high pressure returns on Tuesday through the end of the week, ending the unsettled pattern and bringing warm temperatures back.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on May 25, 2024 / 8:37 AM CDT

