Mostly dry holiday weekend, with some chances for scattered showers

NEXT Weather: Morning report on May 25, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday and Sunday will stay mostly dry, though there are chances for scattered showers for parts of the state.

The holiday weekend started out clear and cool, with temps in the 40s on Saturday morning. The rain chances through Tuesday are non-zero, but there's enough dry time in between to enjoy the outdoors.

High temps on Saturday will reach into the 70s. There's the possibility of some rain moving through in central Minnesota.

There's a better chance for rain on Sunday morning, especially across southern Minnesota. A few more widespread showers are expected Monday, though it will continue to be light and spotty.

Sunday and Monday will be cool, with temps in the upper 60s.

However, high pressure returns on Tuesday through the end of the week, ending the unsettled pattern and bringing warm temperatures back.