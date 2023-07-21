Fargo shooter had legal "binary trigger" on long rifle, North Dakota AG says

FARGO, N.D. -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the gunman who ambushed Fargo police officers, killing one, used a legal device called a binary trigger.

Mohamad Barakat, 37, opened fire on officers responding to a traffic wreck Friday before being fatally shot by Officer Zach Robinson, officials said.

"As Officer Robinson described to my BCA agent when giving his recount of what happened, and as verified by listening to the audio, it is believed to be - and reasonably so - automatic fire. It is rapid, 'rat-tat-tat-tat-tat.' All made possible by what is named a binary trigger," Wrigley said in a Friday news conference.

Wrigley called the aftermarket device "purposeless."

A binary trigger allows the gun to fire a round when the shooter pulls the trigger and when the trigger is released.

Fargo Police Department

"Everything you hit, you'll hit twice, because you have the binary trigger," Wrigley said. "That's relevant for obvious reasons."

The officers "had no time" to reach for their holstered guns because Barakat's fusillade was so rapid, Wrigley said.

Fargo police officer and Minnesota native Jake Wallin was killed. Two other police officers were injured. Barakat also hit Karlee Koswick, who was involved in the traffic collision, with two rounds as she ran away.

Fargo Police Department

Robinson shot and killed Barakat after calling for him to surrender 16 times; his use of deadly force was deemed "justified" by Wrigley.

After the attack, officers found 1,800 live rounds, three long rifles, four handguns, explosives, canisters with gasoline and a homemade hand grenade in Barakat's car, Wrigley said.

The wounded are recovering, their conditions good or stable, authorities said. Wrigley said Koswick was badly wounded and will have a difficult recovery.

Wallin grew up in St. Michael and was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq with the Minnesota National Guard. His funeral will be held Saturday at 10:30 am.