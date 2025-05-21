2 Israeli Embassy staff shot and killed outside Jewish Museum in D.C.

Two Israeli Embassy staff members killed in shooting outside Capital Jewish Museum in D.C.

Two Israeli Embassy employees were shot and killed Wednesday night as they left the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., officials said. A suspect is in custody.

Law enforcement officials described the attack as "targeted" and said the suspect shouted "free Palestine" as he was being detained.

In a late-night news conference, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said the shooting was reported at 9:08 p.m. local time and occurred outside the museum, which is located near an FBI field office.

The scene outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., after two Israeli Embassy staff were shot and killed on May 21, 2025. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Smith said the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, of Chicago, was initially "observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum" before he approached a group of four people, "produced a handgun," and shot the two victims.

Metropolitan Police said Rodriguez didn't pop up on an initial search of crime databases and wasn't on the radar of law enforcement agencies.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry identified the victims in a post on X, saying, "We are shocked and horrified this morning by the news of the brutal terrorist attack that claimed the lives of two of our Embassy staff members in Washington — Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. May their memory be a blessing."

The Israeli Embassy posted a photo of the two victims of the shooting outside the Jewish Capital Museum in Washington, D.C. on the night of May 21, 2025. Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky were employees at the embassy. IsraelinUSA / Twitter / Anadolu via Getty Images

Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the U.S., told reporters they were on the verge of getting engaged.

"The couple that was gunned down tonight in the name of Free Palestine was a young couple about to be engaged," Leiter said. "The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem. They were a beautiful couple who came to enjoy an evening in Washington's cultural center."

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog told Israeli Army Radio that the woman killed was an American and the man was Israeli, according to The Associated Press.

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find the victims with gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing, the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department told CBS News.

"We believe the shooting was committed by a single suspect who is now in custody," Smith said.

Two law enforcement sources told CBS News the shooting appears to have been a targeted attack. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino tweeted: "Early indicators are that this is an act of targeted violence. Our FBI team is fully engaged and we will get you answers as soon as we can, without compromising additional leads."

The suspect entered the museum immediately following the shooting and was arrested by museum security, the police chief reported.

"The suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered," Smith said, adding that he "implied that he committed the offense."

Smith said he "chanted 'free, free Palestine,' while in custody."

Leiter said he spoke to President Trump by phone following the shooting, as did U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who attended the news conference and earlier said that she responded to the scene of the shooting.

"I spoke to the president of the United States multiple times tonight," Bondi said. "On behalf of the president, his prayers are with all of us, all of the Jewish community, all of us in Washington, D.C."

Mr. Trump later wrote on Truth Social: "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that he's "shocked" by the "horrific, antisemitic" shooting.

He said he instructed Israeli missions around the world to beef up security.

"We are witnessing the terrible price of anti-Semitism and the wild incitement against the State of Israel," Netanyahu continued.

In a statement, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the shooting a "despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism," adding, "America and Israel will stand united in defense of our people and our shared values. Terror and hate will not break us."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said D.C. Police and the FBI will be investigating.

"We will not tolerate antisemitism," Bowser said. She said "the FBI's role, of course, as always when there is any possibility of a terrorist act, or acts motivated by hate or other bias, the FBI will be conducting those investigations."

In an early statement, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem wrote on X that "two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC."

FBI Director Kash Patel also wrote on social media that "my team and I have been briefed on the shooting tonight in downtown DC outside the Capital Jewish Museum and near our Washington Field Office." Patel said the FBI was working with D.C. police on the investigation.

"There is no ongoing threat to public safety," the FBI Washington Field Office wrote on X.