Warrants reveal new details in deadly Cloquet hotel shooting

By Riley Moser

Loved ones celebrate life of slain Cloquet hotel worker
CLOQUET, Minn. — Warrants reveal new clues in the shooting of a young hotel worker and a guest in northern Minnesota earlier this month.

Police say the 32-year-old suspected shooter, Nicholas Elliot Lenius, sent a social media message saying "WTF is going on" shortly before the shooting. 

The man who received that message then called Lenius and spoke with him at 6:30 p.m., around the same time the incident was reported to police by another hotel employee.

Lenius also allegedly had a camera inside his truck that was "actively recording," according to a warrant.

The Cloquet Police Department identified the victims of the shooting as Patrick Jeffrey Roers, of Deer River, and 22-year-old Shellby Marie Trettel, of Cloquet.

Authorities allege Lenius shot Trettel, who was working as a clerk at the Super 8 in Cloquet on Jan. 8, then exited the building and shot Roers before fatally shooting himself nearby.

Police still have not determined a motive for the shooting.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 9:19 PM CST

