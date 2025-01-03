How to watch: Gov. Tim Walz to announce legislative package targeting fraud

Norovirus cases on the rise in Minnesota, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz will announce a new legislative package Friday targeting fraud in Minnesota.

The new package, which aims to prevent and penalize fraud, will utilize artificial intelligence to enhance fraud detection and create tighter spending controls, his office says. He will also sign an executive order to create a centralized state fraud investigations unit within the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

How to watch:

What: Walz announces legislative package in effort to stop fraud.

Walz, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans, Minnesota Commissioner of IT Services Tarek Tomes and Minnesota Magement and Budget Commissioner Erin Campbell. When: Friday, Jan. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 3 at 10:30 a.m. How to watch: You can watch live in the player above, on the CBS News app or on Pluto TV.

Walz came under fire for the Minnesota Department of Education's oversight of Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit which was accused of being at the center of a $250 million fraud scheme during the pandemic. Prosecutors accused more than 70 people of using government funds intended to feed low-income children for luxury cars, jewelry, travel and property. The founder of the organization, Aimee Bock, has maintained her innocence.

An auditor's report revealed that the education department failed to follow up on serious issues within the nonprofit's operations and "missed opportunities to hold Feeding Our Future accountable."