VP contenders interviewing with Harris on Sunday

Harris has slight polling edge over Trump Harris has slight polling edge over Trump as VP pick announcement looms 02:25

Presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is meeting Sunday with the top contenders to be her running mate, and among them are Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

Both governors are traveling to Washington for an interview with Harris, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans. The Washington Post first reported the interviews with Harris' top VP contenders.

However, Harris is also having formal interviews with candidates who have not been confirmed in the media, both in person and virtually, according to a source familiar with the process. Harris herself had a virtual meeting with Mr. Biden when he was interviewing VP candidates. Although that interview was during the pandemic, other candidates had in-person interviews with him at the time.

Shapiro is one of the nation's most popular governors and has a 60% approval rating, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. He has won statewide office three times — twice as state attorney general and once as governor. As Pennsylvania's top law enforcement official, he oversaw the investigation of widespread sexual abuse perpetrated by hundreds of priests and a decades-long cover-up by the Catholic church.

Walz, a former congressman, is serving his second term as governor and also has high approval ratings. With Democrats controlling both chambers of the state legislature during his second term, Walz has enacted a number of progressive priorities, including the protection of abortion access and gender-affirming health care, legalizing recreational marijuana, restricting gun access, providing free school meals to all kids and expanding paid family leave.

And Kelly, the junior senator from Arizona, is a political centrist and former astronaut who is married to former Rep. Gabby Giffords, a gifted politician who was severely injured and left disabled by an assassination attempt in 2011. Kelly and Giffords have become prominent advocates for gun safety and founded a gun control policy organization in her name. Kelly also served in the Navy as a fighter pilot and was a decorated combat veteran before launching a career as an astronaut.

The Associated Press reported that Harris is also interviewing Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, citing two people with knowledge of Harris' selection process.

President Biden said Friday he has spoken with Harris about her running mate, but when pressed further on the qualities she should look for in a candidate, he responded, "I'll let her work that out."

Harris is expected to name her vice presidential pick by Tuesday. She and her running mate will be campaigning together in battleground states this week.

Harris has received a majority of the pledged and automatic delegates in the electronic roll call to secure the Democratic nomination, but voting remains open until Monday.

Melissa Quinn, Nidia Cavazos and Caitlin Yilek contributed to this report.