Minnesotans head to the polls despite rain to vote in national, local elections

Minnesotans head to the polls despite rain to vote on Election Day

Minnesotans head to the polls despite rain to vote on Election Day

Minnesotans head to the polls despite rain to vote on Election Day

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Some Minnesotans are braving the rain Tuesday to make sure their voices are heard in the 2024 presidential election. In Lakeville, the weather was dreary and soggy, but the energy was high.

"Get out and vote. It can't hurt you," Lakeville voter Paul Smith said. "I was amazed by the line, there's a big line here but Lakeville is a big growing community too."

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, more than 50 percent of voters in Dakota County already cast their ballot, according to Dakota County election head Michelle Blue.

"People are back in the public place and voting at great numbers again," she said.

Election officials are "cautiously optimistic" Minnesota can regain its national lead in voter turnout. Nearly 1.3 million Minnesotans cast their ballot ahead of Election Day. It's more than double the absentee ballot vote from the 2016 election, which was the last pre-pandemic presidential election.

Minnesota has led the nation multiple years in a row in voter turnout but lost last election to Maine. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon feels confident about the comeback.

"We have some great new law changes. We've got people enthusiastic about presidential race, regardless of their politics, they're enthusiastic to vote in that particular contest, and we have a long track record of sky-high voting, so I'm cautiously optimistic that we can get back to number one, but we're not going to know for a little while," Simon said.

Simon reported that there were some occasional issues with equipment Tuesday morning, but problems were quickly resolved.

Tuesday brought wet weather and soggy conditions across the state. Inclement weather didn't stop voters from taking part in their civic duty.

"I'm glad to see that it's raining and not snowing, personally," Lakeville voter Brenna Smith said. "But, I live down the street and would have walked if I had to. I was going to be here."

"It wasn't really raining when I woke up," first time voter Shashank Pannapalli said. "Waking up early was the hard part."

"We watched the weather this morning, and said well, it's going to rain. So I told my wife, let's just go now," Paul Smith said. "We need the rain!"

Minnesotans in line at their polling place by 8 p.m. will be able to vote. Those still sitting on an absentee ballot can either submit it physically by 8 p.m. or opt to vote in person instead.