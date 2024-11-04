Where do you vote in Minnesota? How to find your 2024 polling location

MINNEAPOLIS — Election Day is Tuesday, and if you need to know where to vote in Minnesota, here's how you can find the location of your polling place.

How do you find your Minnesota polling place?

Polling places are often located at a community center, place of worship or school near where you live. However they can sometimes change if a building becomes unsuitable for use or if your area has been redistricted.

Here's how to find your polling place:

Go to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.

Type in your address by following the prompts.

The website will then tell you where your polling place is located.

Can you ever vote in a different Minnesota polling place?

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's office, if you are voting in person on Election Day, you must do so at your designated polling place.

If you need to drop off your absentee ballot on Election Day, you must return it by 8 p.m. to the office that sent your ballot. You can also drop off your absentee ballot at a secure drop box before 8 p.m.

What do you need to bring to vote in Minnesota?

If your voter registration is active — which means you successfully registered 21 days before Election Day and have not moved or changed names since then — you do not need to bring your ID.

However, if you need to register to vote, update your registration or you have not voted in four years or more, you must bring proof of residence, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's office. You can find a list of valid ways to prove your residency here.