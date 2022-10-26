Voice of the voter: What are Minnesotans thinking ahead of midterm elections?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Polling in Minnesota shows many races are close in the final days before voters cast their ballots—and more than 170,000 in the state have already voted early, according to the latest data from the secretary of state's office. Fewer people typically vote in midterm elections than in presidential years, but turnout can make or break tight races.

For those planning to vote, what are key issues motivating them? WCCO went to Burnsville, Anoka, Hutchinson and St. Paul to see what's on some voters' minds.

INFLATION AND THE ECONOMY

Inflation is consistently surveyed as a top issue among voters pocketbooks take a hit from high prices. A September poll from the Star Tribune found 33% of voters said the rising cost of living was a "major stress" while 51% said it was a "minor stress" in their lives. Only 16% said it didn't cause them stress.

Bill Kaz of Fridley said the soaring prices for groceries and gas over the last couple of years have been hard on his budget, as someone who lives on a fixed social security income.

"Everything is way too out of hand," he said. "We need to get it under control."

Minnesotans who identify as Republican were more likely than Democrats to say inflation was a top priority for them this election, according to a MinnPost poll earlier this month.

Republican candidates have his support, Kaz said, and he's more motivated than ever to vote.

"Because of the Democrats, things are just going the wrong way," he said. "The economy and everything have to change. We need change with the governor—everybody."

Leighton Buhr, 22, is a first-time voter from Winsted who also cited the economy as a key driver for him this election. He said he leans to the right in his views, but is keeping an open mind as he makes his decision, willing to hear from both Republicans and Democrats.

"We know the economy isn't doing the greatest but I think we can get it back on track with the right leadership," he said.

ABORTION

The U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe vs. Wade, which enshrined federal abortion rights, left the issue up to the states, where now there's a patchwork set of laws. Some have near total bans on the procedure.

The decision sent shockwaves across the country and soon became a motivating issue for Democrats, who have made it key points of their campaigns up and down the ballot. In Minnesota, abortion rights are protected by a state Supreme Court decision in 1995, but voters still list it among there top concerns.

In the MinnPost poll, 43% of voters listed it as a priority, behind inflation. That number was higher among women than men and 79% of Democrats compared to just 7% of Republicans said it was important.

"It was very difficult to see that happen as a young woman and to see and know people who have either had abortions or abortion saved their life," said Olivia Beck, 18, of the Supreme Court decision. "That's definitely a key factor in voting for me."

Deb Welch, a Democrat who lives in Burnsville, worried about what abortion access would look like if Republicans take control of the legislature and if GOP nominee Dr. Scott Jensen wins the governor's office. The legislature previously passed some restrictions on the procedure, including a 24-hour waiting period and a parental notification law, but a district court judge this summer struck those down.

"I'm a retired nurse and people don't understand that it's not just an abortion – you have to have it for medical issues. Otherwise women get infections or they can die," Welch said.

Sherry Wachtler of Anoka also said abortion is a top issue for her, but her views on the issue diverge from those of Beck and Welch. She votes Republican, she said, because candidates are against abortion.

"I look at the platform—what are they standing for? Do they think it's ok to just snuff out a life just because they call it women's reproductive health?" she said. "I believe every life is important even if it's unborn and Scott Jensen cares about life."

EDUCATION AND CRIME

Violent crime in Minnesota rose 22% in 2021, state data show, and public safety is also on voters' minds this election. Same with education, as Minnesota struggles to recover from pandemic learning loss.

Keith Howard, a retired teacher, fears potential cuts to public education funding and what that could mean as schools try to rebound. Test scores in the state show Minnesota kids lagging behind in math and reading.

"Well of course (education) has gone downhill because kids almost had two years where they didn't have face to face contact with a teacher," said Howard. "There are kids that can handle that but a vast majority of them can't."

PJ Lloyd, who lives in St. Paul, said an uptick in crime in her neighborhood is worrisome. Kaz, the Republican from Anoka, said he's fed up with it.

"We can't put up with the way things are going now," he said.

Deb and John Welch, both Democrats, in Burnsville share similar concerns.

"Crime is getting to be more prevalent in the second tier suburbs and it is kind of scary," said Deb Welch.

As the issue shapes the governor's race, her husband John believes that fixing the problem is mostly out of DFL Gov. Tim Walz's control. But he is particularly concerned about carjackings—there were 779 in Minnesota last year.

"(It's) a critical thing for everyone to try to get under control. I think Governor Walz is on board with that and (Congresswoman) Angie Craig is," he said.