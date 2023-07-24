Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is CBS Sports' consensus No. 1 fantasy player

MINNEAPOLIS -- After the season Justin Jefferson had last year, it's no surprise he's CBS Sports' consensus top PPR fantasy player.

Jefferson won Offensive Player of the Year this past season after racking up 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. While you'd like more TDs out of your No. 1 fantasy pick, the catches and yards make up for the lack of red zone production.

In standard PPR -- or points per reception -- leagues, players earn a point for every catch, in addition to earning points for yards and touchdowns. Last season, Jefferson averaged about 21.7 points per game in PPR leagues.

Jefferson's total fantasy points have increased every season he's been in the league. With another year in head coach Kevin O'Connell's system and another first-round receiver next to him in Jordan Addison, there's no reason to think Jefferson can't up those totals once again in the upcoming season.

In non-PPR leagues, Jefferson is ranked No. 6 on CBS Sports' board.