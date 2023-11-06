Vikings "still working through" WR Justin Jefferson's return timetable, RB Cam Akers out for season

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is not ready to say when superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson will return to the field.

Jefferson, 24, was placed on injured reserve last month after suffering a hamstring injury in the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, O'Connell says the team is "working through" his return to practice and being added back to active roster.

"Justin has done a phenomenal job in his rehab," O'Connell said. "He's still been a part of meetings, he's mentally in it."

O'Connell says he expects to release a better update on Jefferson's status on Wednesday.

"It's possible we will open up his window on Wednesday. But we're gonna do what's best for Justin and make sure that we're doing everything responsibly to make sure that when Justin does return he can be the Justin Jefferson we all know and expect to see out there. I just credit him for how he's worked through it and through this whole process."

When a player begins practicing after being on IR, the team has a "window" of 21 days to add him to the active roster, otherwise they go back on IR for the rest of the season.

Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns on the season. His yardage was third in the NFL among wide receivers when he was injured.

AKERS OUT

O'Connell also confirmed that running back Cam Akers suffered a ruptured Achilles during the team's win on Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons.

Akers, who was gaining snaps behind starting running back Alexander Mattison, will be out the rest of the season.

"Cam has been phenomenal in our locker room, on the field, with our team," O'Connell said. "He's really enjoyed being a part of this and getting to be with that group every single day. Cam's pretty bummed out and quite honestly when we traded for him and brought him in here, he exceeded all of my expectations and I'm just really proud of the way he's attacked this and we're gonna be with him every step of the way in the recovery from this."

MORE VIKINGS NEWS: Who is Joshua Dobbs, the Minnesota Vikings' new quarterback?

It's Akers' second Achilles injury. O'Connell says it's not on the same leg.

"[It's] something he's been through before and came back remarkably fast from that and as I told him, that's how he should go about attacking this one, the same exact way. And I know he'll do that," O'Connell said.

It's the second Achilles injury to impact the team this year, too. Veteran QB Kirk Cousins suffered the same injury against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. He's since undergone successful surgery.

OTHER INJURIES

Both wide receiver K.J. Osborn and rookie quarterback Jaren Hall are in concussion protocol and the team will bring them back if they progress through those injuries well.

O'Connell says tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered a rib and mid-section injury during Sunday's game and will likely be limited this week.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was inactive for Sunday's game, will also be limited this week. Same with linebacker Brian Asamoah.