Vikings bring back a bunch of roster cuts via practice squad, including late-round pick
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday announced 12 signings to the team's practice squad – and there are a lot of familiar faces.
In fact, the entire current practice squad was on the team's 90-man roster over the offseason before Tuesday's deadline to cut the roster down to 53 players. There is room for more -- teams can have up to 16 players on the practice squad.
Some of the notable practice squad signings include 2023 seventh-round running back DeWayne McBride and offseason acquisition cornerback Joejuan Williams.
Defensive lineman Sheldon Day, who had a good performance in the last preseason game, was also brought back via the practice squad.
Also Wednesday, the Vikings reportedly waived former wide receiver Jalen Reagor and made a couple of signings to the 53-man roster.
