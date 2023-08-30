Vikings bring back a bunch of roster cuts via practice squad, including late-round pick

The Athletic ranks NFL venues: Where does U.S. Bank Stadium land?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday announced 12 signings to the team's practice squad – and there are a lot of familiar faces.

In fact, the entire current practice squad was on the team's 90-man roster over the offseason before Tuesday's deadline to cut the roster down to 53 players. There is room for more -- teams can have up to 16 players on the practice squad.

Some of the notable practice squad signings include 2023 seventh-round running back DeWayne McBride and offseason acquisition cornerback Joejuan Williams.

EAGAN, MN - MAY 12: Minnesota Vikings Running Back DeWayne McBride (37) loosens up during the first day of Minnesota Vikings Rookie Mini-camp at TCO Performance Center on May 12, 2023 in Eagan, MN. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Defensive lineman Sheldon Day, who had a good performance in the last preseason game, was also brought back via the practice squad.

Also Wednesday, the Vikings reportedly waived former wide receiver Jalen Reagor and made a couple of signings to the 53-man roster.