Vikings bring back a bunch of roster cuts via practice squad, including late-round pick

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday announced 12 signings to the team's practice squad – and there are a lot of familiar faces. 

In fact, the entire current practice squad was on the team's 90-man roster over the offseason before Tuesday's deadline to cut the roster down to 53 players. There is room for more -- teams can have up to 16 players on the practice squad. 

Some of the notable practice squad signings include 2023 seventh-round running back DeWayne McBride and offseason acquisition cornerback Joejuan Williams. 

NFL: MAY 12 Minnesota Vikings Rookie Minicamp
EAGAN, MN - MAY 12: Minnesota Vikings Running Back DeWayne McBride (37) loosens up during the first day of Minnesota Vikings Rookie Mini-camp at TCO Performance Center on May 12, 2023 in Eagan, MN. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Defensive lineman Sheldon Day, who had a good performance in the last preseason game, was also brought back via the practice squad. 

Also Wednesday, the Vikings reportedly waived former wide receiver Jalen Reagor and made a couple of signings to the 53-man roster. 

First published on August 30, 2023 / 3:03 PM

