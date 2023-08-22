Vikings move start time for Wednesday's practice with Cardinals due to extreme heat

The Athletic ranks NFL venues: Where does U.S. Bank Stadium land?

EAGAN, Minn. -- Due to dangerous heat in the Twin Cities, the Minnesota Vikings have rescheduled the start of their joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.

Practice will now start at 11 a.m., the team announced. Thursday's joint practice is still scheduled to start at noon.

Due to the anticipated heat, the Vikings Training Camp joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, August 23, will now begin at 11 a.m. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 22, 2023

This is the second set of joint practices for the Vikings, who hosted the Tennessee Titans at their Eagan facility last week.

Heat indices on Wednesday are expected to surpass 100 due to sweltering high temperatures and oppressive humidity. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Twin Cities until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The Vikings are 0-2 in the preseason so far. Their final game is against the Cardinals at noon on Saturday. They start the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterbacked by Baker Mayfield, Sept. 10.