Vikings now know which Buccaneers QB they'll face in week 1

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

TAMPA, Fla. --  The Tampa Bay Buccaneers named a starting quarterback Tuesday, so the Minnesota Vikings now know who they'll face in week one.

The Bucs announced that former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield will be under center for them this season. The Vikings play the Bucs at home on Sept. 10.

The Browns made Mayfield the top pick in the 2018 draft, but traded him to the Carolina Panthers last year after trading for Deshaun Watson.

The Panthers released Mayfield midway through the season and he finished the year with the Los Angeles Rams, leading a memorable game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders and decimating the Denver Broncos in a 51-14 win.

The Bucs signed Mayfield this offseason, and he's been competing this summer with 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask for the starting job.

Mayfield was a devastatingly efficient passer in college, but has been inconsistent in the NFL.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 11:31 AM

