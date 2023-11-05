Watch CBS News
Vikings legends react to QB Josh Dobbs' comeback win: "Very impressed"

By Cole Premo

Vikings @ Falcons recap: QB Josh Dobbs leads Minnesota to victory
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings fans and past players alike are celebrating after backup quarterback Josh Dobbs — who is still getting to know his teammates' names — orchestrated a comeback victory Sunday.

Dobbs led a last-minute drive for a touchdown to beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-28, just a handful of days after being signed to the team following veteran QB Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. He wasn't even supposed to be playing — rookie QB Jaren Hall was hurt on the team's second offensive series.

Cousins celebrated the win on social media.

There were also plenty of reactions from Vikings legends, including Tommy Kramer, Warren Moon and more. 

Reactions below: 

