Vikings legends react to QB Josh Dobbs' comeback win: "Very impressed"

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings fans and past players alike are celebrating after backup quarterback Josh Dobbs — who is still getting to know his teammates' names — orchestrated a comeback victory Sunday.

#Vikings fans, say hello to our new friend Josh pic.twitter.com/4z4mIlXszc — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 5, 2023

Dobbs led a last-minute drive for a touchdown to beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-28, just a handful of days after being signed to the team following veteran QB Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. He wasn't even supposed to be playing — rookie QB Jaren Hall was hurt on the team's second offensive series.

Cousins celebrated the win on social media.

There were also plenty of reactions from Vikings legends, including Tommy Kramer, Warren Moon and more.

Reactions below:

Mad respect for Josh Dobbs , what he did today is hard to understand, unless you’ve been in the @NFL 💜 — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) November 5, 2023

Great commitment from everybody today! We stayed focused, had another new quarterback, made big time adjustments and overall a great team win! — Chuck Foreman (@ChuckForeman) November 5, 2023

Big win! Hall and Dobbs played well, immediate future looks good! — Tommy Kramer (@Kramer9Tommy) November 5, 2023

I was at the Cleveland Clinic this past summer, they said I had 14 known concussions, possibly more. I’m glad the league is taking this more seriously. I wish Jaren Hall the best in his recovery. — Tommy Kramer (@Kramer9Tommy) November 5, 2023

So inspired by the fight of this Vikings team in the face of adversity. Dobbs

is impressive!!! — Carl Eller (@CarlEller81) November 5, 2023