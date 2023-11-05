Vikings fans optimistic after exciting win that featured 2 quarterback debuts: "It's classic Minnesota"

Vikings fans hold out hope for the season after the Hall/Dobbs debuts

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — It was a full house at Shakopee Bowl on Sunday afternoon, where fans were excited and anxious to see a brand new Vikings quarterback debut, but little did they know they were going to see two new quarterbacks perform.

Eyes were glued to the dozens of TVs wrapped around the walls of the bar as they watched rookie Jaren Hall start the game and leave just minutes into the first quarter, which sent fans hopes for the season into question again.

"You get your hopes up and [Kirk] Cousins was playing amazing, just classic Vikings, you get your hopes up and something happens," said Jen Wagner of Shakopee.

"It's classic Minnesota," said Kim Norbie of Chanhassen.

Then entered Josh Dobbs who's only been wearing purple and gold for a few days, after being traded earlier this week from the Arizona Cardinals. Once Dobbs found his footing, the energy in the bar turned around. The Vikings ended up winning over the Atlanta Falcons, 31-28.

"Actually I'm very impressed with Dobbs, how he outran being sacked, so I'm extremely impressed with him," said Joyce Selix of Minneapolis.

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 5: Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings reaches for the pylon during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images



"I was surprised. I'm not used to seeing that. Now when they run, you're all scared but it's good to see," said Ethan Pearson of Savage.

These Vikings fans all shared similar optimism for this team and their chances of still having a great season — and possibly a playoff run.

"I'm an optimist by nature, so I'm very hopeful and I think Kevin, KOC, can figure it out and get these guys in the right position to at least have a chance to win," said Jerry Schulz, of Lakeville.

"As a Vikings fan, I'm always blindly hopeful. No matter what happens, we can always do it," said Pearson.

After so many setbacks though, where do Vikings fans find that positivity?

"It's the frozen tundra. If we can do 50 below windchill, we can do anything," said Jana Finken of Mankato.

Shakopee Bowl holds watch parties for every Vikings game with giveaways, games and specials.