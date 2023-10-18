Vikings LB Jordan Hicks named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Vikings hold of Bears 19-14 to get 2nd win of season: Week 6 recap

Vikings hold of Bears 19-14 to get 2nd win of season: Week 6 recap

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks is being recognized as a standout NFC defensive player for his dominating performance against the Chicago Bears.

On Sunday, Hicks not only intercepted a pass from Bears quarterback Justin Fields, but he also returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown. The Vikings ended up winning 19-13 in Chicago.

"I haven't been in the end zone since my rookie year, so it's been a while — feels good," Hicks said in a postgame interview.

In addition to the two game-changing plays, Hicks had a total of 10 tackles, which led the team, and a pass defended. Hicks, who is 31 years old, says his impact on the game made him feel young.

"Being around all these young guys, you want to prove yourself and that you still got it," Hicks said. "You want to show them there's a reason why I'm still here."

After the victory, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell gave Hicks a game ball for his efforts.

"I'm really happy with Jordan and proud of him as one of our core leaders, showing up the way he did today," O'Connell said following the win.

Hicks' performance not only brought him praise from his team, which is struggling to find wins this season, but he was also recognized by the NFL. On Wednesday, he was declared the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

It's the first Player of the Week honor for the Vikings this season.

The Vikings (2-4) are hoping for another big performance out of Hicks and the defense when they take on the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) on Monday Night Football.