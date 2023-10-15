Vikings beat the Bears 19-13 to haul in 2nd win of the season

Vikings beat the Bears 19-13 to haul in 2nd win of the seasonget the free app
CHICAGO — Kirk Cousins threw for a touchdown, Jordan Hicks returned a fumble 42 yards for a score and the Minnesota Vikings knocked Justin Fields out of the game in beating the Chicago Bears 19-13 on Sunday.
The Vikings (2-4) made enough plays without injured star receiver Justin Jefferson to shake off a loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and win for the second time in three games.
Fields was sacked four times and exited with a right hand injury early in the third quarter, and the Bears (1-5) lost again after stopping a 14-game slide at Washington last week.
Fields seemed to be favoring his hand following a third-down sack by Danielle Hunter on Chicago's first possession of the second half. The Bears punted, and Fields headed to the locker room.
Rookie Tyson Bagent came in and got strip-sacked by safety Josh Metellus on Chicago's next drive. Hicks scooped up the loose ball near the left sideline and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown, making it 19-6.
RELATED: Vikings' Justin Jefferson officially placed on injured reserve
Bagent - undrafted out of Division II Shepherd University - cut it to 19-13 midway through the fourth when he scored from the 1 for his first touchdown, capping a 77-yard drive.
The Bears were at the Minnesota 35 with about two minutes left in the game when Bagent underthrew DJ Moore on a deep pass. Byron Murphy Jr. picked it off at the 8, returned the ball 30 yards and recovered his fumble at the Vikings 45.
Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 181 yards. The four-time Pro Bowler threw a 10-yard touchdown to Jordan Addison near the end of the first half.
T.J. Hockenson caught six passes for 50 yards.
Addison, who figures to have a bigger role with Jefferson sidelined by a hamstring injury, had three receptions for 28 yards. Hunter had two of Minnesota's five sacks, and the Vikings won their fifth in a row against Chicago.
Fields, coming off his two best games as a passer, was 6 of 10 for 58 yards and an interception. Bagent was 10 of 14 with 83 yards in his debut, and the Bears came away with the loss on a day when they paid tribute to Dick Butkus with a video and No. 51 uniform patches. It was their first home game since the Hall of Famer died on Oct. 5.
INJURIES
Vikings: LG Ezra Cleveland (foot) was hurt in the fourth quarter. ... LB Marcus Davenport (ankle) exited early in the second quarter.
Bears: RG Nate Davis (ankle) exited in the first quarter. He was helped off the field when Fields fell on his leg after being hit by Metellus on a short pass.
UP NEXT
Vikings: Host the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 23.
Bears: Host the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 22
Updates from the game below.
Vikings win 19-13
It came down to the wire, but the Vikings held off the Bears to get the team's second win of the season. The Vikings are now 2-4 on the season, with the San Francisco 49ers (5-0 as of this posting) up next.
Vikings defense comes up big, records interception
The Bears were driving down the field a bit, but cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. snagged an interception near the end zone to put the ball back in Minnesota's hands.
Less than 2 minutes left with the Vikings leading 19-13.
Bears score touchdown, narrow score
The Minnesota Vikings will need to hold off the Bears after Chicago scored a touchdown with less than 8 minutes left in the game. Vikings lead 19-13.
Bears QB Justin Fields ruled out for rest of game
Bears' starting quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out for the game with a hand injury.
Vikings' linebacker Jordan Hicks gets fumble return for TD
Vikings now lead 19-6 after a fumble return for a touchdown. Bears QB Justin Fields was out after an injury and backup QB Tyson Bagent fumbled the ball.
Bears QB Justin Fields hurt after OLB Danielle Hunter sack
Hunter has two sacks in the game already, ending a Bears' drive in the third quarter.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields appeared to be hurt on the play.
1st half ends: Vikings' Jordan Addison brings in TD, but extra point blocked
The Vikings finally get into the end zone near the end of the first half, with first-round rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison hauling it in. The Vikings lead 12-6.
Vikings turn the ball over, but get it back soon after
The Bears had a chance to score before the half ended after Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw an interception. However, Bears quarterback Justin Fields quickly threw an interception. Now, the Vikings have another chance.
Both quarterbacks were hit as they were throwing, contributing to the interceptions.
Game tied again after Bears' field goal
The kicking contest continues after the Bears kick another field goal. 6-6
Vikings kick another field goal to take lead
It appears to be a kicking contest! The Vikings kicked another field goal to take a 6-3 lead.
Bears tie it up 3-3
The Chicago Bears tied up the score early in the second quarter with a field goal.
Vikings' Greg Joseph kicks field goal
Minnesota gets the first points of the game after kicker Greg Joseph completes a 53-yard field goal. Vikings lead 3-0.
Vikings get a sack in Bears' first possession
Safety Lewis Cine among inactives Sunday
Safety Lewis Cine will not be playing Sunday. Check out a list of inactives below.