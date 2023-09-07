Watch CBS News
Vikings

Vikings' Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins grade Amelia Santaniello's Griddy dance

By Mike Max

/ CBS Minnesota

Vikings Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins analyze Amelia Santaniello's "Griddy" dance
Vikings Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins analyze Amelia Santaniello's "Griddy" dance 02:05

MINNEAPOLIS — WCCO sports director Mike Max is trying his hand at some investigative reporting.

He wanted to see how our team matches up when it comes to the Griddy, Justin Jefferson's signature touchdown dance.

So he brought the film to Jefferson and Kirk Cousins to see how they grade Amelia Santaniello's efforts. 

for-maxi-amelia-griddy.jpg
WCCO

Watch the video above for their analysis.

Maxie will get the breakdown of Frank Vascellaro's griddy on WCCO News at 10 on Thursday.

Mike Max
mike-max.png

Mike Max is sports director at WCCO-TV. Mike returned to WCCO-TV as a sports reporter and anchor in April 2005, having joined WCCO Radio in 1998.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 6:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.