Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison will play vs. Packers, head coach says

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will make his return to the gridiron on Sunday against the packers, according to his head coach.

On Friday, Kevin O'Connell said he doesn't believe Addison will have any limitation on Sunday. The second-year receiver has been out with an ankle injury that he sustained in week 1 against the New York Giants.

According to the team's injury report, Addison was a full participant at practice on Friday.

Rookie linebacker Dallas Turner, who was out with a knee injury during Minnesota's week 3 win over the Houston Texans, will also return to the field Sunday.

Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is the only player that will be out on Sunday, according to O'Connell. Pace Jr. injured his ankle during practice last week and did not play in week 3. Veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who has an enlarged role in the absence of Pace Jr., had an interception and three combined tackles against the Texans.

For the Packers, starting quarterback Jordan Love is questionable for Sunday, according to their team's injury report. Love has been out for the past two games with a knee injury. Backup QB Malik Willis, who helped Green Bay to a win in those two games, will be under center again if Love is unable to play.

The Vikings (3-0) and Packers (2-1) last met on New Year's Eve with Green Bay dominating Minnesota 33-10.

Kickoff is at noon on Sunday at Lambeau field. You can watch the game on WCCO, with pregame coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.