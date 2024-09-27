How to watch the Vikings-Packers game (and WCCO's pregame coverage)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings, arguably the NFL's hottest team, will have their mettle tested once more this Sunday when they head to Lambeau Field to take on the rival Green Bay Packers.

You can watch the game exclusively on WCCO, with plenty of pregame coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. WCCO's Mike Max and Ren Clayton will be live at Lambeau Field, with Marielle Mohs covering all things purple from the WCCO studio.

How to watch WCCO's pregame coverage

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at 10:30 a.m.

How to watch: On CBS News Minnesota via Pluto TV or the CBS News app, or on the WCCO YouTube page

How to watch Vikings-Packers

When: Sunday, Sept. 29 at noon

Where: Lambeau Field

How to watch: Only on WCCO-TV

The undefeated Vikings have proven they belong among the league's elite by beating the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans in subsequent weeks. Now, they'll get their first divisional test against the Packers, who are having an impressive season in their own right depsite missing starting quarterback Jordan Love for the past two games.

It's unclear if Love will play Sunday, but backup QB Malik Willis has run head coach Matt LaFleur's scheme to perfection in the Packers' past two wins. Brian Flores' defense will be the best the 2-1 Packers have faced thus far, though.

On the offensive side, this will be a revenge game for Vikings running back Aaron Jones, whom the Packers cut this offseason. Jones has spoken glowingly about his time in Green Bay — and the team has returned the praise — but he surely wouldn't be disappointed if he could show them what they're missing.

Despite an injury scare last Sunday, Sam Darnold will be good to go for the Packers game. His solid-if-not-spectacular play has been a driving force in the Vikings' hot start.

Kickoff is noon Sunday at Lambeau Field.